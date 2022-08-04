Anderson will remain in the rotation despite the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline, Maria Torres and David O'Brien of The Athletic report.

Anderson has struggled this season, posting a 4.99 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 20 starts and 101 innings, but for now Odorizzi is viewed as a sixth starter and a swing man, not a replacement for the 24-year-old right-hander. Anderson has also been a little more consistent of late, allowing two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, although the fifth start featured a seven-run implosion against the Angels. Should he regress again down the stretch, manager Brian Snitker could well swap roles between the two, but for now Anderson will stay on turn.