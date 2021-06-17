Anderson gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings against the Red Sox on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Anderson has had a rough time of late, allowing exactly four runs and failing to make it through five innings in three of his past four starts. He didn't serve up any homers Wednesday, but four of the seven hits against him went for doubles, including one to opposing pitcher Garret Richards that drove in Boston's fourth run. Anderson's recent rough stretch has pushed his season ERA to 3.58 -- it sat at 2.82 through his first nine starts. He'll try to get back on track when he faces the Mets on the road early next week.