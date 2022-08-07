Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader in Miami, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Even though Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, he won't actually report to the affiliate and will be part of Atlanta's taxi squad as the club shifts its road trip from New York to Boston during the upcoming week. Since he'll be designated as the 27th man for the upcoming twin bill, Atlanta will be able to add Anderson back to the active roster in fewer than 15 days, but the expectation remains that he'll report to Gwinnett immediately following his spot start against the Marlins. Anderson has seemingly lost his spot in the rotation to Jake Odorizzi after allowing four earned runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Friday.