Anderson allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings during Sunday's extra-innings win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Anderson picked up the win during his last outing but was forced to settle for the no-decision in Sunday's matchup that lasted 12 innings. The right-hander hasn't gone six innings in any of his last four starts, but he's given up just three runs in 10.1 innings over his last two appearances. The 24-year-old has been inconsistent over his last seven starts, posting a 5.45 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 33 innings. He tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Nationals on the road Friday.