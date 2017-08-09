Anderson, 19, has a 3.29 ERA and 99:42 K:BB in 79.1 innings for Low-A Rome.

Anderson has not pitched more than four innings in an outing since the middle of June, but that has not taken away from his effectiveness. The 6-foot-3 righty has yet to allow a home run this season, and opposing batters are hitting just .234 against him. Anderson's control could use a little work, but overall the Braves will be pleased with his development as a teenager in A-ball.