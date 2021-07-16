Anderson (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for 7-to-10 days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander isn't dealing with any structural damage in his shoulder, but he'll still be shut down at least a week to allow the inflammation to subside. Anderson will require some time to build up his arm after the brief shutdown, so he likely won't be back until August. Touki Toussaint is slated to receive a look in the starting rotation during his absence.