Anderson suffered a strained left oblique during his most recent start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sept. 8 and is expected to be sidelined for at least one month, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Anderson lost his spot in the big-league rotation shortly after Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi from Houston ahead of the trade deadline, and the 24-year-old right-hander hadn't made a compelling case for returning to the majors following his demotion to Triple-A on Aug. 13. In his subsequent four outings with Gwinnett, Anderson turned in a 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 21.2 innings before straining his oblique. The injury will almost certainly end Anderson's season, as Atlanta likely won't consider adding him to the postseason roster even if he's back to full strength by the middle of October.