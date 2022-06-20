Anderson (6-3) earned the win against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two in 6.2 innings.

Anderson kept the Cubs off the scoreboard Sunday, limiting them to just three hits and no runs. He threw 59 of 99 pitches for strikes, picking up six strikeouts along the way. Sunday's appearance was Anderson's first this season without allowing an earned run and helped lower his ERA to 4.35. Though the young righty has six wins, he still has adjustments to make to keep runners from crossing the plate. Sunday's outing looks to be a step in the right direction for Anderson.