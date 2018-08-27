Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at Double-A
Anderson picked up his first win with Double-A Mississippi on Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out nine in a 2-0 victory over Biloxi.
The 20-year-old needed a couple of starts to adjust to his new level of competition after a promotion earlier in the month, but Anderson now seems back to his usual dominant ways. While his 132:47 K:BB through 113 innings between High-A and Double-A is impressive, the most noteworthy stat from his 2018 campaign might be that he's only served up two homers -- in fact, dating back to Rookie ball, Anderson's only been taken deep three times in 235 innings during his entire minor-league career. Unless he struggles upon reaching Triple-A next year, he seems on pace to make his debut in the majors some time in 2019.
