Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at High-A on Sunday
Anderson didn't factor into the decision for High-A Florida in Sunday's loss to Tampa, tossing seven scoreless innings and scattering two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
The right-hander's 3.81 ERA through six starts suggests he's had a bit of trouble adjusting to the Florida State League, but Anderson's 31:12 K:BB in 26 innings has been outstanding and he's put together a 12-innings scoreless streak over his last two outings. The Braves' No. 11 fantasy prospect can get lost in the shuffle in a deep system, but he still profiles as a future workhorse in the majors given his athleticism and strong three-pitch arsenal.
