Anderson will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Anderson will be making his first start of the spring Tuesday. The right-hander is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign in which he posted a 5.00 ERA with a 97:54 K:BB across 111.2 innings, but he isn't far removed from being one of the most intriguing young arms in the National League, and he's reportedly added a slider to his arsenal. Anderson will likely need a strong spring training to secure the No. 5 spot in the Atlanta rotation.