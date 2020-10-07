Anderson (1-0) recorded the win over 5.2 innings of scoreless work allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight in Wednesday's win over the Marlins in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Anderson fanned eight in a dominant outing on Wednesday. The 22-year-old threw 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 10 of the 21 batters that he faced. The rookie has yet to allow a run this postseason and his next chance at taking the mound would be if the Braves can advance to the NLCS.