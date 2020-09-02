Anderson (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

While Atlanta's bats gave him plenty of run support, Anderson didn't need most of it as he held Boston in check over 96 pitches (61 strikes). The rookie has been a godsend for the team's battered rotation, delivering quality starts in both his trips to the mound so far with a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through 12 innings. Anderson will look for his third straight win in Sunday's home outing against the Nationals.