Braves' Ian Anderson: Strong outing for Mississippi
Anderson gave up two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out eight for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.
In his best performance so far this season, Anderson picked up his first win and shaved more than a full run off his ERA. Control has been an issue for the right-hander in the early going, but he's still showing plenty of dominance, posting a 26:15 K:BB through 23 innings with a 3.52 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. Atlanta's No. 4 fantasy prospect only turns 21 on Thursday, and the club has little reason to rush him up the ladder. Expect Anderson to continue honing his craft in the Southern League, potentially getting bumped up to Triple-A Gwinnett in the second half if he starts putting everything together on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Throws 7.2 innings of no-hit ball•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Ties career high with 11 Ks at High-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at High-A on Sunday•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Assigned to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...