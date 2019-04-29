Anderson gave up two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out eight for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.

In his best performance so far this season, Anderson picked up his first win and shaved more than a full run off his ERA. Control has been an issue for the right-hander in the early going, but he's still showing plenty of dominance, posting a 26:15 K:BB through 23 innings with a 3.52 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. Atlanta's No. 4 fantasy prospect only turns 21 on Thursday, and the club has little reason to rush him up the ladder. Expect Anderson to continue honing his craft in the Southern League, potentially getting bumped up to Triple-A Gwinnett in the second half if he starts putting everything together on a consistent basis.