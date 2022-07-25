Anderson (8-6) allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two in three innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Angels.

Anderson had held his opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts, and he picked up two wins during that time. However, he struggled during his first start after the All-Star break and gave up at least four runs in an outing for the eighth time this year. Over his last seven starts, the right-hander has posted a 6.32 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 31.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.