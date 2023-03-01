Anderson gave up four runs on three hits and three walks over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out one and served up home runs to Edouard Julien and Willi Castro.

Julien is at least a top Minnesota prospect, but Castro is a Detroit castoff with a career .673 OPS competing in camp for a bench role. It's too early in the spring to worry much about box score lines, but Atlanta has options for the fifth starter role if Anderson can't turn things around before Opening Day. The 24-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he stumbled to a 5.00 ERA and 1.51 WHIP after a breakout 2021 season.