Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Marlins, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Jazz Chisholm set the tone for the game when he took Anderson deep on the first pitch he threw, but the right-hander still managed to leave in line for his second win before Atlanta's bullpen fell apart. Anderson threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes in the shaky outing, and his control remains an issue in the early going -- he sports a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB through his first 13.1 innings.