Anderson (32) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings as Atlanta fell 1-0 to the Brewers. He struck out three.

The game's lone run came on a wild pitch in the sixth inning which brought Hunter Renfroe home from third base. Anderson fired 61 of 103 pitches for strikes as he delivered his second quality start of the season but got outdueled by Freddy Peralta, and the Atlanta right-hander will carry a 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and disappointing 25:18 K:BB through 36 innings into his next outing.