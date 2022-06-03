Anderson (4-3) earned the win over Colorado on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out nine.

This was far from Anderson's finest performance, but the right-hander hung around for 104 pitches and six innings in the hitter-friendly environment to pick up his first victory since May 4. He struck out a season-high nine batters and induced 15 swings-and-misses but gave up four runs over his final two frames. Anderson will carry a 4.70 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against Oakland next week.