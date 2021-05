Anderson (2-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against Toronto.

Anderson really never got into a groove Sunday as he allowed runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings. It was his shortest outing of the year and first time allowing a run since April 15. The 23-year-old righty is now sporting a 3.27 ERA and 36:14 K:BB. He's expected to face the Phillies at home next weekend.