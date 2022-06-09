Anderson (5-3) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against Oakland.

Anderson allowed both of his runs in the fourth inning, but he otherwise took advantage of the soft matchup to end a three-start stretch during which he had allowed at least four earned runs. His struggles had primarily been caused by the long ball, as Anderson served up a pair of home runs in each of his last two outings. However, he kept the ball in the yard Wednesday and induced seven groundball outs. Anderson has a 4.53 ERA and 50:26 K:BB across 59.2 innings on the season.