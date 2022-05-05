Anderson (3-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets.

Anderson allowed a hitter to reach base in every inning, but he benefitted from a pair of double plays and other timely outs to escape without significant damage. Most concerning was his inability to consistently find the strike zone, as he issued four free passes and has walked three or more batters in three of his five starts. As a result, he's managed only an 18:15 K:BB across the first 24.2 innings of his season, a mark he'll need to improve upon to maintain his 4.01 ERA moving forward.