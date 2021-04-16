Anderson allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson didn't allow a long ball, which prevented this outing from becoming a disaster. However, he consistently fought his control -- only 57 of his 98 pitches were strikes -- and allowed 10 baserunners while recording only 15 outs. Anderson has had mixed results early on this season, as he's punched out 19 batters in only 15.1 frames, but he has yet to work more than 5.1 innings in any start this season and has a 4.70 ERA to show for it. He's in line to make his next start Wednesday at the Yankees.