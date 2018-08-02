Braves' Ian Anderson: Throws 7.2 innings of no-hit ball
Anderson covered 7.2 hitless innings and issued one walk while striking out five Wednesday in his start for High-A Florida.
After reaching 100 pitches midway through the eighth inning, Anderson wasn't given a chance to complete the no-hit bid, which was lost in the 11th inning. Anderson nonetheless worked deeper into the contest than in any of his previous 48 career starts as a professional, all while facing only two more hitters than the minimum. The 20-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs or less in 15 of his 19 starts with Florida this season, netting him a 2.57 ERA across 94.2 innings.
