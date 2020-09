Anderson (3-0) earned the win Saturday at Washington after allowing one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks across seven scoreless innings.

The walks are somewhat of an issue as the 22-year-old issued at least three walks for the second straight contest, but he was otherwise dominant Saturday. Anderson has a 1.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB through his first four big-league starts (22 innings), and he lines up to pitch against the Mets next weekend.