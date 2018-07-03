Braves' Ian Anderson: Ties career high with 11 K's at High-A
Anderson (2-5) picked up the win in impressive fashion for High-A Florida in Monday's 3-2 victory over Jupiter, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 11.
The 11 whiffs tied his career high to date in the minors, continuing a run of dominance for the Braves' No. 7 fantasy prospect that extends back to the beginning of May. Anderson now has a 2.25 ERA and 69:22 K:BB over his last 11 starts and 56 innings while giving up only one home run, and while Atlanta has no reason to rush the 20-year-old up the ladder, he could force his way into a late-season promotion to Double-A if he keeps bossing around Florida State League hitters.
