Anderson (2-5) picked up the win in impressive fashion for High-A Florida in Monday's 3-2 victory over Jupiter, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 11.

The 11 whiffs tied his career high to date in the minors, continuing a run of dominance for the Braves' No. 7 fantasy prospect that extends back to the beginning of May. Anderson now has a 2.25 ERA and 69:22 K:BB over his last 11 starts and 56 innings while giving up only one home run, and while Atlanta has no reason to rush the 20-year-old up the ladder, he could force his way into a late-season promotion to Double-A if he keeps bossing around Florida State League hitters.