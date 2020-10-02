Anderson picked up the win in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round against the Reds on Thursday, striking out nine while walking two and allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings.

The stage certainly didn't look too large for the 22-year-old in his playoff debut, which was also just his seventh start at the big-league level. He did load the bases in the second inning on a single and a pair of walks, but that was the only time he allowed a runner to even reach second base. He's certainly earned a start in the NLDS against either the Cubs or Marlins.