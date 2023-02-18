Anderson is working on a slider, though he expects to continue to primarily through his fastball and changeup, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 2016 third-overall pick cruised to a 3.25 ERA in 30 starts across his first two years in the league, but he stumbled to a 5.00 ERA in 22 outings last year. Still just 24 years old, there's plenty of time for him to recapture his previous form. It seems like he's doing the work to get there, as recent reports have also indicated that he's adjusted his delivery as well as his pitch mix. Even the revamped version of Anderson isn't a lock to open the year in Atlanta's rotation, however, as Mike Soroka (hamstring) and Bryce Elder will also get the chance to stake their claim.