Anderson (3-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Marlins.

The only damage against Anderson through the first five innings was Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly in the first. He then allowed another run in the sixth and was charged with two more in the seventh without recording an out in the frame. It was the first time that Anderson has allowed more than three runs in an outing since his season debut on April 10. The 6-foot-3 righty saw his ERA climb back to 4.07 through 42 frames. Anderson is projected for a rematch at home against Miami next week.