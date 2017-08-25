Krol (oblique) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Sept. 1, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves will wait to activate Krol from the DL until rosters expand at the beginning of September so that they can avoid making a corresponding roster move. Upon his eventual activation, Krol figures to carry little fantasy value as he won't see many high-leverage situations and currently owns a 5.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP