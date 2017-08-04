Braves' Ian Krol: Placed on disabled list
Krol landed on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique prior to Friday's game.
Krol has been in the midst of a rough season, accumulating a 5.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over the course of 40.2 relief innings. His latest appearance came against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one earned run off one hit and a pair of walks during two innings. There has yet to be word on any sort of timetable for Krol's return, but he could miss an extended period of time depending on the severity.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...