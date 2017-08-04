Krol landed on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique prior to Friday's game.

Krol has been in the midst of a rough season, accumulating a 5.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over the course of 40.2 relief innings. His latest appearance came against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one earned run off one hit and a pair of walks during two innings. There has yet to be word on any sort of timetable for Krol's return, but he could miss an extended period of time depending on the severity.