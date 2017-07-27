Krol is on pace to have the worst ERA of his career, currently carrying a 6.03 mark.

His previous career worse came in 2015 with Detroit when he posted an ERA of 5.79 in 28 big league innings. While that isn't a large sample size, he has already pitched 37.1 innings this season and looks to be resembling the pitcher we saw back then and not the reliever who posted an ERA of 3.18 in 51 innings last season.