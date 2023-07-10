Atlanta selected Drake with the 162nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Atlanta didn't have to venture far out for its fifth-round selection in Drake, a lefty-hitting outfielder from North Atlanta High School who won't turn 18 years old until Saturday. The six-foot, 180-pound Drake is already regarded as an 80-grade runner and has showcased plus raw power from the left side, though questions remain about his ability to consistently make contact and get on base at a high enough clip to take full advantage of his prodigious tools. Drake's local ties could be enough for Atlanta to pry him away from his commitment to Georgia Tech.