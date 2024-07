Atlanta is expected to designate Martinez for assignment Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Atlanta called Martinez up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 27, but he logged just 10 plate appearances before heading back to the minors June 17. Despite Atlanta having been hit hard by injuries to outfielders, Martinez has been passed over for a call-up over the past few weeks, making it clear the 28-year-old didn't have much of a future in the organization.