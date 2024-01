Atlanta acquired Martinez from the Rangers on Friday in exchange for Tyler Owens.

Martinez, 27, got his feet wet in the majors last season, going 9-for-40 at the plate over 17 games. The outfielder sported an impressive .298/.418/.543 batting line with 14 home runs and 38 stolen bases in 2023 at Triple-A Round Rock. The left-handed hitting Martinez is capable of handling all three outfield spots and will compete for a reserve role in Atlanta.