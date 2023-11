Atlanta acquired Kowar from the Royals on Friday in exchange for Kyle Wright, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kowar owns a brutal 9.12 ERA through his first 74 major-league innings, but he was a top-100 prospect just a few years ago and can maybe find himself with a change of scenery. The reigning NL East champs could try him as a long reliever in 2024, though he also has past experience as a starter.