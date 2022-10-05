Stephens will serve as Atlanta's starting pitcher in Wednesday's game in Miami, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Manager Brian Snitker likely would have turned to Max Fried (illness) to take the hill Wednesday if playoff positioning was still on the line, but the southpaw will instead get some added time to rest up after Atlanta clinched the National League East crown Tuesday. As a result, Stephens will get the chance to open Wednesdays' contest in what will be his first MLB start since 2017, when he was a member of the Reds. Stephens has maxed out at 3.1 innings over his 16 appearances in the second half, so he might not work more than once through the batting order.