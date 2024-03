Stephens cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stephens will lose his spot on the 40-man roster, which will likely be given to the newly-signed Jesse Chavez. Stephens gave up three runs in 7.1 innings during spring training and turned in a 3.00 ERA in 12 big-league innings last season, so he could still be in consideration for a promotion should Atlanta run into depth problems in its bullpen.