Stephens allowed three runs on five hits and two walks and did not notch a strikeout over three innings in a no-decision against Miami on Wednesday.

With Atlanta locked into a first-round playoff bye, manager Brian Snitker opted to give Stephens his first major-league start since 2017. The right-hander gave the team three innings but needed 56 pitches to get through those frames. Stephens worked mostly in middle relief for Atlanta this season, though he did record two saves and two holds along with three wins while posting a 3.69 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 53.2 innings. Prior to Wednesday he had pitched six straight scoreless outings covering 6.2 frames, bolstering his chances at a roster spot for the NLDS.