Stephens (0-1) was stuck with the loss Sunday against the Padres, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over two innings of relief. He struck out one.

He entered the game to begin the 10th inning and had few problems, but things spiraled out of control for Stephens in the 11th after a leadoff double by Ha-Seong Kim. The right-hander had been solid in a long relief role for Atlanta until Sunday, and he carries a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 12 innings with one three-inning save on his ledger.