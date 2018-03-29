Braves' Jacob Lindgren: Moved to DL
The Braves placed Lindgren on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Lindgren has been ruled out for the 2018 season after undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his career earlier this month. He'll likely be transferred to the 60-day DL the next time the Braves need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
