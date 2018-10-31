Lindgren (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and outright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Lindgren was sidelined for the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- the second of his career -- back in March. In addition, the Braves also outrighted Lane Adams and Preston Tucker, and activated Jose Ramirez (shoulder) and sent him to Gwinnett as well.