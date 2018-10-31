Lindgren (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and outright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Lindgren was sidelined for the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- the second of his career -- back in March. In addition, the Braves also outrighted Lane Adams and Preston Tucker, and activated Jose Ramirez (shoulder) and sent him to Gwinnett as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories