Lindgren's elbow felt sore after his last throwing session and he isn't expected to return in the near future, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lindgren is still recovering from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season. After feeling soreness during his last scheduled throwing session, the 24-year-old left-hander's return has been pushed back. This is likely just a precaution, but it's not a good sign that he's been unable to take the mound yet.