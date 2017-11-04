Lindgren (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Lindgren was placed on the shelf in March, and missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. He should be ready to take the mound by the start of spring training, and figures to compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast