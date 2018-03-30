Braves' Jacob Lindgren: Transferred to 60-day DL
Lindgren (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Friday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
This is merely a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster as Lindgren has already been ruled out for the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this week. In a corresponding move, the Braves selected the contract of right-hander Miguel Socolovich from Triple-A Gwinnett.
