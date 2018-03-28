Lindgren underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews. Lindgren hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015. He had his first Tommy John surgery in August 2016, causing him to miss the entire 2017 season. He was expected to return this year, but suffered a setback early in camp. It appears that setback was a major one, as Lindgren had to go back under the knife for the same procedure. The talent that made the 25-year-old lefty a second-round pick back in 2014 may still be there, but it would be tough to bet on anyone after their second Tommy John surgery.