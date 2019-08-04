Webb (elbow) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Webb played two games with Gwinnett during rehab assignment his rehab assignment this week and he'll simply remain with the Stripers. The 25-year-old has a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through 32.1 major-league innings this season, so he figures to rejoin the Braves relatively quickly.

