Webb was recalled by Atlanta as the 27th man for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Webb has made 17 relief appearances with the big-league club this year and has posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 17 innings during that time. The right-hander will be an option out of the bullpen in Sunday's nightcap but could return to the minors after the twin bill.