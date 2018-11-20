Braves' Jacob Webb: Contract selected

Webb was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Webb is strictly a reliever, so he is the least fantasy relevant of the prospects the Braves added to their 40-man roster in advance of the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB in 31.2 innings at Triple-A and should contribute in low-leverage situations at some point in the big leagues this upcoming season.

