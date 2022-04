Webb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Webb failed to make the Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings during 2019, but he had a 4.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last year. Atlanta selected the contract of Jackson Stephens in a corresponding move.